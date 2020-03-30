Photo of health care workers flying to help NY gets love

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo of health care professionals from Georgia on a Southwest plane on their way to help with the coronavirus outbreak in New York is getting lots of love online.

The photo shows dozens of people, some wearing masks and gloves, holding their hands in the shape of a heart. A Southwest Airlines spokesman says an Atlanta ramp agent took the photo before the plane pushed back from the gate on Friday. 

This Friday, March 27, 2020, photo provided by Southwest Airlines employee Dayartra Etheridge shows health care workers, other passengers and flight crew aboard a Southwest flight from Atlanta to New York’s LaGuardia Airport holding their hands in the shape of a heart, before the plane pushed back from the gate, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. There were about 30 health care professionals, all from Atlanta-area hospitals, who were on the regularly scheduled flight to LaGuardia, to help with the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (Dayartra Etheridge via AP)

There were about 30 health care professionals, all from Atlanta-area hospitals, who told the agent they were going to New York to assist in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus"

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic"

Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete"

Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete"

Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines"

City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak"

City of Tampa helps create 'Hillsborough Hope' to provide shelter for homeless during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa helps create 'Hillsborough Hope' to provide shelter for homeless during COVID-19"

Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Tuesday"

Online learning begins this week for Bay area schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online learning begins this week for Bay area schools"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss