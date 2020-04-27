Phone lines jammed at Hillsborough call center for residents seeking coronavirus relief

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County residents desperate to get relief during the coronavirus pandemic may have to wait a little longer.

Phone lines are jammed at the county’s special call center which was launched Monday morning to help residents get access to disaster recovery funds.

The county said it secured $256 million in funding to help people pay bills, rent and mortgage payments.

“Due to a surge in calls for information on our Rapid Response Recovery program, you may hear a busy signal or have trouble connecting when placing a call to our lines,” a tweet on the county’s Twitter page reads. “We are sorry for the inconvenience, and we are working to resolve this service delay as quickly as possible.”

According to county spokesman Chris Wilkerson, the county is working to fix a glitch in the phone lines. It’s not immediately clear when the hotline will be back up and running.

The call center was supposed to be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is (813) 274-3710.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

