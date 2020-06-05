Phase Two promising for Florida’s tourism economy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – Universal Studios opened its doors Friday as the state moved into Phase Two of reopening.

As entertainment venues begin operations tourists won’t be far behind which is good news for the state’s economy, but recent increases in COVID-19 cases have some warning caution before planning that next vacation.

As part of Phase Two, theme parks can operate at 50 percent capacity. Universal opened at 35 percent capacity however Disney won’t begin opening its parks until July.

But the return of the major attractions is an encouraging sign for industries that rely on tourism dollars.

“From retail to lodging to food service and so as those amenities come back online it’s going to be very helpful to the economy,” said Vice Pesident of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Geoff Luebkemann.

VISIT FLORIDA is still preparing for its in-state ad campaign, but data on its website show tourist confidence is steadily rising nationwide which means it’s likely out of state travelers will begin returning to Florida.

But Orlando State Senator Linda Stewart is urging caution before racing off to the theme parks.

“It’s up to the individual’s decision on whether they want to take that risk now or not and they may just wait a month or two,” said Stewart.

COVID-19 cases saw a spike the past few days, which could reflect the return of large crowds over Memorial Day weekend.

Stewart said ultimately it will fall on businesses and individuals to take the proper precautions for Phase Two to be successful.

“We can only hope that, with good luck, that when these open that it will not be devastating and we’ll be able to continue on,” said Stewart.

When VISIT FLORIDA launches its in-state ad campaign the focus will be on outdoor tourist attractions like parks and beaches whether theme parks will be part of the campaign is to be determined.

If you’d like to see the COVID-19 tourism data collected by Visit Florida for yourself, click here.

The data is updated daily.