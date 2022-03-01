Pfizer vaccine may offer little protection against infection in kids 5-11

Coronavirus

by: Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Six-year-old Eric Aviles receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Sylvia Uong at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine offer almost no protection against coronavirus infection in kids ages 5 to 11, according to new data posted online — a finding that may have consequences for parents and their vaccinated children.

Researchers from the New York State Department of Health found that the vaccine’s effectiveness dropped to 12 percent from 68 percent in the age group in December and January, when the omicron variant of the coronavirus began circulating widely in the United States.

The Pfizer shots still offered protection against serious illness from Covid, the researchers found, with protection against hospitalization declining to 48 percent from 100 percent over the same time period.

The findings, which were posted to a preprint server Monday and have not yet been peer-reviewed, looked at the health records for Covid cases in children and teens in New York between Dec. 13 and Jan. 30.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss