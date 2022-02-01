Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5 could be available by end of month: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Children under the age of 5 may soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Washington Post reported that Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to seek emergency authorization request for their two-dose vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as early as Tuesday.

The shot would be administered to children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old, the report said. If authorized, it could be available by the end of February.

According to the report, the company plans to submit data for its two-dose vaccine and will continue their research on a third dose, which will likely be necessary.

The news comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 drives a new surge in cases.

“Just the sheer number of kids who either have symptoms or are positive have increased,” Dr. Joseph Perno, the vice president of medical affairs at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital said in January. “A good chunk of our kids are not eligible and a good chunk of our kids just haven’t been vaccinated, so, you put all that together and there will be an increase in the sheer number of kids who get sick.”

Perno recommended parents get their children vaccinated to protect them against COVID-19.

“Get the kids who are eligible for a vaccine, get them vaccinated. The adults around them, make sure they’re vaccinated and if it’s been 6 months since they’ve been vaccinated make sure they’re boosted,” he said.

Only 15% of kids ages 5 to 11 in the state of Florida are fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic’s U.S. COVID-19 vaccine tracker.