ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County will begin vaccinating children ages 12 and older on Monday.
Four centers run by the Florida Department of Health will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a rotating schedule.
Appointments are made by calling 727-824-6931. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get their shot. Parents will also need to fill out a consent form.
Vaccines will be distributed at the centers in St. Petersburg and Clearwater on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Shots will administered at Mid-County and Pinellas Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The center in Pinellas Park will reopen the week of May 24.
The clinics are located at:
- The St. Petersburg Health Department, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, St. Petersburg
- The Clearwater Health Department, 3310 North Myrtle Avenue, Clearwater
- The Mid-County Health Department, 8751 Ulmerton Road, Largo
- Pinellas Park, 6350 76th Avenue North, Pinellas Park