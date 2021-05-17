ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County will begin vaccinating children ages 12 and older on Monday.

Four centers run by the Florida Department of Health will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a rotating schedule.

Appointments are made by calling 727-824-6931. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get their shot. Parents will also need to fill out a consent form.

Vaccines will be distributed at the centers in St. Petersburg and Clearwater on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Shots will administered at Mid-County and Pinellas Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The center in Pinellas Park will reopen the week of May 24.

The clinics are located at: