Pfizer submits COVID-19 vaccine data to FDA for kids 5 to 11

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pfizer is getting closer to a COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5.

The company announced earlier this week that data from their trial in kids 5-years-old to 11-years-olds has been submitted to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

Aliz Morse says her son, Joshua Montgomery is one of the more than 2,000 kids involved in Pfizer’s trial.

“I already kind of knew about it but my mom, who is a doctor told me a little bit more,” the 10-year-old said.

“Younger children are less apt to be infected. But we all know that there are children who become seriously ill,” said Dr.William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University.

Company leaders say kids as young as 5 received two doses of the shot. They explain the doses are smaller than those give to individuals ages 12 and older.

According to Pfizer, the smaller doses had similar antibody responses in the younger group as full doses in older individuals.

An individual familiar with the FDA’s approval process believes the shot could receive approval by November.

Morse says she’s happy her son helped in the effort.

“I just want so much of the community to have this protection so that we can all be protected and return closer together and take care of one another,” she said.

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla says they’re already looking at the vaccine in kids younger than 5.

“I believe in a couple of months we should be in a position to have the data and then events where we submit, ” Bourla said, “before then end of the year.”