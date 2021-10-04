Pfizer booster shot site opens in Tampa; offers testing, first doses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— Hillsborough County has opened a new site to get people tested and vaccinated against COVID-19.

The site, located in Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Boulevard, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The three-in-one site offers the Pfizer booster shot as well as first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 testing.

“It’s a one-stop-shop at the end of the day this location at Progress Village, it’s kind of centrally located and not too far off the interstate,” said Hillsborough Emergency Management official Inaki Rezola. “We want folks to go to the local pharmacy that is down the street from them but if there is a large demand, we just want to have an extra site to help supplement private resources in the community.”

The site is accepting walk-ups for COVID-19 testing, but those who plan to get the booster shot will need to make an appointment online through the patient portal. To schedule an appointment, click “create an account”, then “vaccines” and follow the next steps.

To get the booster shot, you must present your Pfizer vaccination card at the site and your insurance card if you have one. The booster will only be given to those who received a second Pfizer dose six or more months ago.

People ages 12 and older are eligible to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. People in long-term care facilities, those 65 years and older or those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions are encouraged to get the booster. People ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions are eligible to get the booster shot as well as adults with increased risk of exposure.

“Getting vaccinated is an important precaution to build immunity in the community,” Rezola said.