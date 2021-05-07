Pfizer asks FDA to fully approve COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 16 and up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization in the United States. If the FDA grants the Friday request from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, it would be the first vaccine to get full approval.

The two companies applied for full approval of the vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Anyone 16 or older can currently get the Pfizer vaccine in Florida.

“We are proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made since December in delivering vaccines to millions of Americans, in collaboration with the U.S. Government,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the FDA to complete this rolling submission and support their review, with the goal of securing full regulatory approval of the vaccine in the coming months.”

NBC News reports the FDA will likely take several weeks to review the application from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that the FDA soon planned to grant a separate request from Pfizer to authorize the use of the vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15. Pfizer also started testing the COVID-19 vaccine on children ages 6 months to 11 years old in March.

Pfizer and BioNTech say they have delivered more than 170 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine across the United States since it was given emergency use authorization by the FDA on Dec. 11.

