Pfizer asks FDA for emergency use authorization of COVID vaccine for kids under 5

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of 5 could soon be on the way. Pfizer has requested emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 4-years-old.

An FDA advisory panel is expected to meet in the next few weeks to discuss Pfizer’s request. The two-shot vaccine utilizes an extra low dose of what other age groups receive.

“Getting them protected is going to be a big help. I don’t think we will have a vaccine for those under 6 months, so this is the last age range that we need to get protected,” said Dr. Joseph Perno, Chief Medical Officer at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Perno tells 8 On Your Side this could not come as a better time, as they have seen an uptick in pediatric COVID cases.

“Omicron has caused a surge in pediatric cases. It’s not one age range but it’s the unvaccinated. It’s almost exclusively the kids who are being hospitalized are unvaccinated,” added Dr. Perno.

While Pfizer awaits approval from the FDA, Dr. Perno says now is the time for parents to get prepared, so they are ready to go when the vaccine is ready.

“Now is the perfect time for parents to ask their questions to their health care providers. Let’s do the homework now, let’s ask the questions, let’s educate our families so they are ready when the vaccine rolls out,” said Dr. Perno.

The FDA advisory panel is expected to meet on Feb. 15 to consider Pfizer’s request. Dr. Perno is optimistic the vaccine could be ready by the end of the month or early March.