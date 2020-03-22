Pets with coronavirus: No reports of animals contracting or spreading virus, CDC says

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Dept. of Health said the Center for Disease Control has not received any reports of any pets or animals contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
While the report is sure to put American pet owners at ease, FDOH still urges the public to wash hands after touching an animal.
As of Sunday, Florida has seen 763 human cases of COVID-19.
