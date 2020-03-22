Pets with coronavirus: No reports of animals contracting or spreading virus, CDC says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dogs wearing masks are seen in a stroller in Shanghai on February 19, 2020. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Dept. of Health said the Center for Disease Control has not received any reports of any pets or animals contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

While the report is sure to put American pet owners at ease, FDOH still urges the public to wash hands after touching an animal.

As of Sunday, Florida has seen 763 human cases of COVID-19.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break"

Shaq Barrett FaceTime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shaq Barrett FaceTime"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update"

Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon"

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller"

Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1"

Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says"

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss