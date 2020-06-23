Petition calls for delay of Disney World reopening amid spike in coronavirus cases

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – More than 5,000 people have signed a petition asking Disney to delay reopening its theme parks in Central Florida due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Florida’s reported case spike has some concerned that it is not yet safe for the public, or workers, to be back in the parks together.

“This virus is not gone, unfortunately it’s only become worse in this state. Having our theme parks remain closed until cases are steadily decreasing would keep our guests, our employees and their families safe. Reopening the theme parks is only putting our guests, employees, and families at higher risk for contracting COVID-19,” the petition says.

The petition is addressed to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

As of 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday the petition had garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

A similar petition has been making the rounds in California.

Disney has not commented on either petition.

Florida health officials say more than 100,000 people in the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The state reached the milestone Monday.

Public health officials have reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask-wearing, and some businesses are reevaluating their decisions to reopen.

More than 3,200 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading.

DeSantis has not indicated any intention of retreating from reopening the state, however.