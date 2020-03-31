People still visiting beaches despite ‘safer at home’ order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS CO., Fla (WFLA) – All beaches are closed in Pinellas County after a Safer at Home order went into effect last week, but police say they are still seeing people going out and spending the day by the water.

If you drive around Treasure Island and try to get onto any of the beaches, the public access entrances to beaches are blocked with barriers, but many people are still ignoring the signs.

Florida has come a long way from the first images of packed beaches after the President declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus.

Pinellas County currently has a ‘safer at home’ order in place. That means beaches are closed, but despite plenty of signage and blockades on Treasure Island, people are ignoring the order. This has the police chief frustrated as he works to spread the word that closed beach means zero people should be on the sand.

He understands it’s hard to stay home, but reminds people the sooner this is over the sooner they can open up the beaches.

“Unfortunately we’re going to have to take a stronger stance down the road,” Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley said. “We’re hoping everyone polices themselves. As we said yesterday, everyone is a first responder. Police yourselves and stay off the beach until it’s safe to do so and then we’ll welcome everyone back with open arms.”

According to the Pinellas safer at home order, spending time outside and exercising is OK as long as people follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. All Pinellas County beaches and parking areas are closed until April 6.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals"

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss