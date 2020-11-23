Pennsylvania to limit bars, restaurants on Thanksgiving eve, lower crowd limits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, have announced new advisories and orders for Thanksgiving eve in bars and restaurants.

Gov. Wolf announced Monday afternoon that bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania are not permitted to serve beer and liquor between 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. This announcement comes after continuous days of the state seeing large spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Orders were also signed by the Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to lower crowd limits as follows:

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the CDC is urging people to refrain from traveling long distances to visit with family during the holiday, saying travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus.

