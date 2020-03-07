Pence in Florida to address spread of coronavirus on cruise ships

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Ron DeSantis met with cruise industry leaders on Saturday to address growing concerns about what the government is doing to protect travelers amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Pence held a press conference at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio were also in attendance.

Pence said his coronavirus task force has a plan to evacuate the Grand Princess cruise ship after 19 crew members and two passengers recently tested positive for the virus. The Carnival ship is currently being held off the coast of California.

Pence said the ship would be directed to a non-commercial port where passengers would be quarantined and tested.

“We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or Grand Princess, and we’ve taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship,” Pence said.

“The American people deserve to know that the risk of contracting the coronavirus to the average American remains low,” Pence continued. “That being said we are going to lean into this effort.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff: Married Polk County couple shot, killed in bed; suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Married Polk County couple shot, killed in bed; suspect on the run"

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss