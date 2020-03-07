Pence in Florida to address spread of coronavirus on cruise ships

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Ron DeSantis met with cruise industry leaders on Saturday to address growing concerns about what the government is doing to protect travelers amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Pence held a press conference at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio were also in attendance.

Pence said his coronavirus task force has a plan to evacuate the Grand Princess cruise ship after 19 crew members and two passengers recently tested positive for the virus. The Carnival ship is currently being held off the coast of California.

Pence said the ship would be directed to a non-commercial port where passengers would be quarantined and tested.

“We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or Grand Princess, and we’ve taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship,” Pence said.

“The American people deserve to know that the risk of contracting the coronavirus to the average American remains low,” Pence continued. “That being said we are going to lean into this effort.”

