TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – PayPal is letting people cash their paper stimulus checks for free.

PayPal usually charges a one percent fee or a minimum of five dollars for cashing government or payroll checks.

The move lets people cash the checks while staying at home and avoiding a trip to the bank during the coronavirus pandemic.

PayPal is waiving the fee for stimulus checks until May 31.

You have to take photos of the front and back of your check through the paypal app to access the cash.

PayPal then reviews it for approval.

You can keep the money in your PayPal account or transfer it to any bank account linked to your PayPal account.

