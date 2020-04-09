Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus response: ‘Paycheck Protection’ may run out of stimulus cash

Coronavirus

GOP wanted unanimous consent, Dems introduced bill, GOP opposed

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Within the $2 trillion emergency stimulus bill approved by Congress last month is hundreds of billions of dollars to help hard-hit small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

But it’s so popular it may run out of money soon if Congress can’t agree on adding more money.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pleaded with Democrats to add hundreds of billions of dollars to the program.

“Please do not block emergency aid you do not even oppose,” McConnell said. “Thirty percent of the total funding was spoken for in just the first few days.”

McConnell said the only change would be the amount, increasing the funds available from $350 billion to $600 billion.

“That is by definition a clean bill,” he said.

But Senate Democrats blocked the effort to make the change by unanimous consent. Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley said the program needs more money but problems with the program need to be fixed first.

“Unless you’re a larger small business with an established lending-and-borrowing relationship with the bank, you’re very unlikely to get in the door,” Merkley said.

Merkley said small business owners who employ fewer than 50 people, minority business owners and non-profits like community hospitals are having trouble accessing the SBA-backed loans.

“We need to make sure that small businesses that aren’t currently being helped get help,” he said.

Democrats introduced their own bill that gives an additional $250 billion to hospitals and states. But that effort was blocked by Republicans.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19"

Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless"

National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply"

Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again"

Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way"

Bending Water Experiment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bending Water Experiment"

Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses' kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses' kids"

"Drive-by" donation drives encourage giving from a distance

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Drive-by" donation drives encourage giving from a distance"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss