Patton Oswalt cancels shows in Florida, Utah after venues fail to comply with his Covid requests

(NBC News/WFLA) — Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt canceled his upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City because the venues would not comply with his request that attendees either show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Oswalt was scheduled to perform in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 27, Orlando on Dec. 29 and Clearwater on Dec. 30.

Oswalt told fans in an Instagram video that he made the requests to protect people coming to his “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready To Laugh?” tour.

“The good news is we’re keeping everyone who comes to these shows safe and healthy because the numbers are going up,” he said last Wednesday. “Now the bad news, of course, is there are five venues on the tour that are not complying with this.”

Oswalt said the cancelations affect four December dates in Florida and one in Salt Lake City that was scheduled for 2022.

