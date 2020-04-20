Patients evacuated after Palm Harbor nursing home gains 4 COVID-19 patients over weekend

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Ambulances lined up at St. Mark Village nursing home on Monday to evacuate seven patients suffering from COVID-19.

The Chief Executive of the facility says the move was necessary after staff became overwhelmed dealing with patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We first discovered our case on April 10,” St. Mark Village Chief Executive Doug Fresh said. “We had one every day or two, felt we were managing it. We went from 9 to 13 over the weekend.”

The patients were transported to two local hospitals. Fresh says they are in stable condition and have suffered zero deaths at the facility, but he has asked the state for help.

Out of the 550 residents and 370 employees at St. Mark, 13 residents and eight staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Fresh says they do not know at this time how the virus was introduced into the facility.

“We’ve all been told that there’s many carriers out there that don’t know they have it and that’s what’s so concerning, both to my family and the St. Mark Village family, that we don’t know where this is, so we all have to be careful,” added Fresh.

