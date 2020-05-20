Patient at Sebring hospital first to receive plasma therapy from coronavirus survivor

SEBRING, Fla. (WLFA) – Tuesday was a day nearly two months in the making for Ivette Perez. It was the day she and her family have been praying for, a day they thought might not come.

Ivette was surrounded by family and friends as she left AdventHealth Sebring after being hospitalized for nearly two months during a life and death battle with Coronavirus.

When she left the hospital, she was all smiles as dozens of supporters cheered, clapped, held balloons and cried happy tears. Outside the hospital, a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy was ready and waiting to help lead the way home.

Ivette is the first patient at AdventHealth Sebring to undergo treatment using blood donations from a coronavirus survivor – where the plasma is utilized for life-saving therapy.

As a mother-of-three and a grandmother, Ivette has been anxious to get home to see her family.

She fell ill in late March and tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after, she was admitted to AdventHealth Sebring where her condition quickly worsened she spent weeks in ICU on a ventilator where doctors had to resuscitate her three separate times.

Dr. Elixandra Pena Evrtz tells 8 on your Side Ivette was in grave condition.

“We thought she might not make it,” said Dr. Pena Evrtz.

The 53-year-old patient received a blood transfusion, and it turned things around fast. The convalescent plasma therapy was a success and doctors say within two days, they saw a dramatic change.

“We saw improvement, she was able to tell me how she was doing,” said Dr. Pena Evrtz. “With a little work and aggressive treatment, We were really impressed she actually pulled through.”

The FDA only provided expanded access to the therapy in April and Ivette began her treatment on April 21. Several AdventHealth West Florida Division locations currently use the therapy to treat COVID-19 patients.

“You know, we have a funny saying that we say. That we’re so happy that if we sneeze, confetti probably comes out. Very excited, this is the love of my life,” said Ivette’s husband, Pastor Jesus Perez. “I want to tell people, don’t lose hope. Look at us today. Keep your faith, keep praying and don’t lose hope!”

OneBlood continues to seek plasma donations to help provide life-saving treatments for patients. To learn more about eligibility to donate, please visit OneBlood.org.

