Pastor who died from COVID-19 held service a week before diagnosis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned the late Bishop Gerald Glenn was still holding in-person services at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church 10 days before he felt ill.

Bishop Glenn was tested for COVID-19 on April 3. The results came back positive. He died more than a week later on April 11.

Bishop Glenn’s wife, Marcietia Glenn, says they practiced social distancing at a smaller service a week later. Governor Ralph Northam’s order banning large gatherings went into effect the night before Bishop Glenn started feeling sick on March. 25.

In addition to Bishop Glenn testing positive for COVID-19, Marcietia Glenn, three of their children and their son-in-law also tested positive for the virus. The family told 8News Monday the hardest part for them is not being able to be together while they are grieving.

“It’s been very hard to go through something like this with the isolation on top of it,” Marcietia Glenn said.

