Pasco tax collector warns of ‘solar stimulus scam’

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Jodi Casale saw the ad pop up on her Facebook feed, she thought, hey, that’s a pretty good deal.

The so-called “Solar Stimulus Program” offers coverage of your electricity cost for six months if you switch to solar. It also claims your monthly bill can be reduced to as little as $30 a month.

“And I’m thinking, hey, is it free? Aid, stimulus, I just got a stimulus check,” said Casale. “You see stimulus, so you’re wondering is that free for me too? “

In the ad, there are words used such as stimulus, aid and funds. There is also a picture of the U.S. capital on it. But instead of reaching out to the company, she reached out to the county. Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano to be more specific.

Fasano says you’ve heard the saying, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

“And unfortunately, people believe this stuff and unfortunately they get themselves involved….and then realize what they did was wrong,” said Fasano, who doesn’t mince words when describing this type of business practice. “This is a scam. This is what they do. We are familiar with it. We’ve seen it many a times throughout Pasco County and throughout the State of Florida.”

Fasano warns, with this being an internet ad, it could show up on anyone’s news feed, not just a feed in Pasco County. He reached out on his social media page warning residents to be ware.

8 On Your Side reached out to the company and a representative who answered the phone explained that she only schedules appointments and would have a company representative get back with us.

We are still waiting.

Casale, who has a large oak tree in her front yard, believes solar probably wouldn’t work for her. She believes, in her case, her property isn’t the only thing that’s shady.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Casale. “That they would do that and try to scam people.”

