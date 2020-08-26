Pasco student tests positive for COVID-19: Here’s what parents should know

PASCO CO., Fla (WFLA) – A student has tested positive for coronavirus in Pasco County; just two days into the new school year.

The student that tested positive goes to Fivay High School in Hudson, according to a notice posted on the district’s website late Tuesday night.

School leaders are using the incident to remind parents of the plan set in place for what is sure to be several recurrences of positive COVID-19.

The district has a comprehensive plan for reporting and dealing with coronavirus cases this school year. They will update the number of positive cases in the district on their website via a tracker that shows how many students and employees have tested positive, the school they attend, or if they’re online students. There will also be totals for the week or month.

The district says there will be no other information shared for privacy reasons.

Parents have been given information on how to monitor symptoms, what to do if a child is exposed to the virus, and how to handle returning to school.

The school district says they will have someone from the Department of Health on hand to help.

“When a school has a positive case or someone is exhibiting symptoms we will have health department staff taking action immediately. Contract tracing will be faster, the COVID-19 testing will be faster, and the results will come back sooner,” said superintendent of schools Kurt Browning.

The tracker for positive COVID-19 cases will be updated twice a day between 4:30 pm and 5 pm, and at 11:30 pm.

