Pasco schools delivering meals to families on Tuesday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools are giving families some relief during the coronavirus outbreak.

The school district will deliver food to families at 16 bus stops throughout the county on Tuesday. The service will be available on Tuesdays only for a limited time.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a list of locations where volunteers will be handing out food:

Starting 3/31, Pasco County Schools will deliver food to families at 16 bus stops throughout Pasco on Tuesday's only! Get to the bus stop a little early since it's only 10 mins at each stop! The bags will include breakfast & lunch for 5 days!



— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) March 31, 2020

The bags will include five days worth of breakfast and lunch.

For more information on the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

