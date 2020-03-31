PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools are giving families some relief during the coronavirus outbreak.
The school district will deliver food to families at 16 bus stops throughout the county on Tuesday. The service will be available on Tuesdays only for a limited time.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a list of locations where volunteers will be handing out food:
The bags will include five days worth of breakfast and lunch.
For more information on the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Coronavirus: Citrus County reports second death as Florida cases reach 5,700
- Video shows how coronavirus kills
- Walmart to begin temperature checks for employees before their shifts
- Contact lens wearers urged to switch to glasses to prevent coronavirus infection
- Pasco schools delivering meals to families on Tuesday