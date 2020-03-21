Pasco County retracts coronavirus death, blames data error

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – A report that a person in Pasco County had died after being infected with coronavirus is incorrect, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County.

The agency sent a statement via the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account Friday evening to explain that no Pasco patient has died and that the mistake was the result of a data error.

“There was an error in data input for the Florida Department of Health reporting system in Pasco County which has been corrected. Currently there are no deaths related to COVID-19 in Pasco County. We apologize for the error and will continue to keep you informed.”

There are currently 95 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 32
  • Pinellas County: 22
  • Manatee County 10
  • Sarasota County: 8
  • Pasco County: 7
  • Hernando County: 4
  • Polk County: 9
  • Citrus County: 3

As of Friday evening, the state is monitoring 1,049 people.

