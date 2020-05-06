Pasco County restaurants to expand outdoor dining options

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County is temporarily allowing expanding outdoor seating for open-air dining.

According to a press release by Pasco County Government, restaurants may temporarily use parking

spaces and other areas of their property for outdoor dining without submitting a permit application.

A permit is not required for temporary outdoor seating expansion

Expansion is restricted to parking spaces and allowable areas

Social distancing rules of 6 feet or more remain in effect

Expanded seating may be used during normal business hours

This allowance expires when full-capacity indoor dining returns

For a complete list of rules click here.

LATEST POSTS