Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Pasco County restaurants to expand outdoor dining options

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County is temporarily allowing expanding outdoor seating for open-air dining.

According to a press release by Pasco County Government, restaurants may temporarily use parking
spaces and other areas of their property for outdoor dining without submitting a permit application.

  • A permit is not required for temporary outdoor seating expansion
  • Expansion is restricted to parking spaces and allowable areas
  • Social distancing rules of 6 feet or more remain in effect
  • Expanded seating may be used during normal business hours
  • This allowance expires when full-capacity indoor dining returns

For a complete list of rules click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss