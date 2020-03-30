Breaking News
Tampa Bay pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Pasco County releases guidelines for social distancing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County has issued new guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post made Monday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said to not have gatherings of more than 10 people (or any gatherings at all if they can be avoided).

This also includes events such as yard/garage sales that could bring in hundreds of people.

The department later stated in the post, “We continue to urge our community to utilize common sense and to be thoughtful on your impact on others.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"

Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium"

Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss