Pasco County releases guidelines for social distancing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County has issued new guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post made Monday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said to not have gatherings of more than 10 people (or any gatherings at all if they can be avoided).

This also includes events such as yard/garage sales that could bring in hundreds of people.

Together, with Pasco County Government, we continue to urge our community to utilize common sense and to be thoughtful on your impact on others. This means do not have gatherings of more than 10 people (or any gatherings at all if they can be avoided). (1/2) — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) March 30, 2020

The department later stated in the post, “We continue to urge our community to utilize common sense and to be thoughtful on your impact on others.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: