Pasco County releases guidelines for social distancing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County has issued new guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Facebook post made Monday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said to not have gatherings of more than 10 people (or any gatherings at all if they can be avoided).
This also includes events such as yard/garage sales that could bring in hundreds of people.
The department later stated in the post, “We continue to urge our community to utilize common sense and to be thoughtful on your impact on others.”
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- USF College of Engineering working to make 10,000 face shields for Tampa General Hospital
- ‘We’re going to find you and prosecute you’: Lawmakers look to protect elders from coronavirus schemes
- Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities
- Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for coronavirus test results?
- Seffner woman delivers free pet food to help owners get through coronavirus crisis