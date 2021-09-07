Pasco County parents voice opinions both for and against mask mandate in schools

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Masks in schools are still a hot topic around the Tampa Bay area. During Tuesday’s school board meeting in Pasco County, dozens of parents both for and against masks expressed their opinions.

The topic wasn’t on Tuesday’s agenda, however most of the speakers during the non-agenda items public comment section at the end of the meeting spoke about masks.

“The guidelines are to wear masks for the safety of our students. you all are in charge of the safety of our students,” said one speaker in favor of a mask mandate.

However, there were plenty of speakers who disagreed with a mask mandate and think it should be a choice.

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t, don’t. I believe that putting a mask on children is child abuse,” said a parent who doesn’t want a mask mandate.

There were also a group of parents who held a drive-thru protest before the school board meeting on Tuesday, in favor of a mask mandate in Pasco County Schools.

At this time, the mask policy for Pasco County Schools has not changed. Superintendent Kurt Browning said during the meeting the district is continuing to follow the state’s protocols on masks.