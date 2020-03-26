Pasco County high school student creating 3D printed masks to help nurses and first responders

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A student at J.W. Mitchell High School is creating 3D printed mask holders to keep nurses and law enforcement safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonus Goldstein is using his own personal 3D printer as well as one at his school in order to help those in need.

“I just started making models to see if it would actually work and it worked really well,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein says the holders only need to use up to 1/6 of a hospital mask.

Instead of nurses only getting 4 masks per day, using Goldstein’s 3D printed masks, that number jumps up to 24 masks

Goldstein says he will be giving the masks to Trinity Hospital and Pasco County Sheriff’s Officers.

“It really makes you feel even a small person can make a difference in this time we are in,” Goldstein said.

