Pasco County coronavirus: Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19

PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) — A member within the Pasco County Fire Rescue team recently tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Sunday.

This is the first Pasco County Government employee to test positive for the coronavirus.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 19,347 cases and 452 deaths

cases and 452 deaths Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

The county said the fire rescue employee began experiencing virus-like symptoms April 4 while at work and was sent home. The six coworkers he was working with that day have been placed on paid leave so they can self-quarantine.

The county said none of the patient’s six coworkers have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus since working with him April 4. They are expected to return to work after their 14-day quarantine.

Pasco County included the following information:

Pasco County Government is following all DOH guidelines and safety

precautions, and has been taking aggressive actions to minimize potential

exposure to COVID-19 for our employees and our customers, including:



– closing facilities, including all Libraries, Parks and Senior Centers

– offering more services online, by mail, via phone & video conferencing

– encouraging employees (who are able) to work remotely

– reducing or eliminating in-person contact at all customer service locations

– thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing surfaces in all government-owned buildings

– screening employees and visitors who enter our Emergency Operations Center

– requiring employees who are showing or experiencing symptoms, or who live

with someone who is experiencing symptoms, to stay home



