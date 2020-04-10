Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As of Thursday evening, there have been just two COVID-19 deaths in Pasco County, a number that thankfully has not changed in the last few days.

However, 8 On Your Side has learned the first death was Rosemarie Gabriele who didn’t come to the hospital right away because there was a lot of conflicting information about whether she even needed to.

Her family says she’s not just a victim of COVID-19…she’s also a victim of circumstance.

“I said to her I still need you mom so please, please fight this, she said I know I will and that was it. I sent another text and she never saw it”

Tara Gabriele says that text would be the last time she would ever speak to her mother before doctors rushed to place the 71-year-old on a ventilator.

Within a few days Rosemarie would become Pasco County’s first death.

“She was just one of the kindest, most selfless people you could have ever met,” Gabriele said.

It was that selflessness Tara says that led her mother to downplay her symptoms and potentially seal her fate.

Rosemarie fell ill in early March after visiting her granddaughter in Virginia blaming the situation on asthma, and allergies but a week later her sister, Pat Scimone put her foot down.

“I said this is ridiculous… I went ahead with calling an ambulance,”Scimone said.

Rosemarie was checked into the hospital and tested for COVID-19 on March 19, it took five days to get her results back, by then it was too late. She passed away on March 24.

“It could have saved my mother’s life if we could get to her sooner and she’d been able to get in sooner,” Gabriele said.

Rosemarie’s family hopes in sharing her story can save lives and serve as a cautionary tale for patients, and families to act fast.

“Just because it’s not touching you doesn’t mean it’s not there and doesn’t mean it won’t touch you because it could very well,” Scimone said.

Rosemarie was laid to rest in New York on Wednesday with no family except one sister able to attend. The family is planning two celebrations of life, once life returns to normal.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19"

Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless"

National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply"

Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Dept. director says cases in Hillsborough Co. have gone down, but suggests they could rise again"

Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way"

Bending Water Experiment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bending Water Experiment"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss