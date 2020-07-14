Pasco Co. schools intends to mandate masks this fall

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools plans to require that all students, staff, and visitors wear masks or face coverings when on a school campus or other school district property in the fall.

Superintendent Kurt Browning has placed the topic on the agenda for discussion at the July 21 virtual School Board meeting, which will be held via telephone. The Superintendent intends to bring an emergency rule to the School Board on July 28 for a vote to formalize the mandate.

“Every decision is being made with input from parents, teachers, staff, the School Board, and health professionals,” Browning said. “This is an essential component in our strategy to create a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.”

The proposed rule describes what qualifies as a mask or face covering and under what circumstances the mask can be removed. It also describes how the school district will make accommodations for students or staff members who have a medical condition that would prevent them from wearing a mask or face covering.

