Pasco Co. health officials warn residents of schemers offering fake COVID-19 tests

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is warning residents of those who are looking to take advantage of the high demand for COVID-19 tests through fraudulent products.

Health officials say residents need to watch out for fake offers online and in person.

According to the FDOH, the schemers are making phone calls or visits to sell people fake COVID-19 tests and other supplies in order to make a profit. Schemers are also posing as street vendors to sell these fake products.

In addition to the in-person frauds, officials say schemers are also going online to trick people into engaging with fake COVID-19 resources, either through questionable web links or online advertisements on social media.

The FDA has said it has seen people selling fake COVID-19 tests online.

Pasco Health officials say people must rely on verified sources of information for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and monoclonal antibody treatments.

Pasco County residents can get tested for COVID-19 at the Gulf View Square Mall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

They can also get vaccines at the following clinics:

  • Tuesday and Thursdays at 10841 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654
  • Monday and Fridays at 13941 15th St., Dade City, FL 33525

If you know of any fraudulent activity, call to the State of Florida Attorney General at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) or visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

