Parents urge maskless children to enter Michigan school in violation of health order

"You guys, they can't touch you. Just go ahead and go in," the man says.

(NBC News) — A group of parents urged their maskless children to ignore a Michigan school’s mask mandate and enter the building, a video posted on social media shows.

The chaotic scene happened Tuesday outside of Manchester Junior and Senior High School in Washtenaw County, about 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor, NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit reported. In a video shared on Twitter, a sheriff’s deputy is seen telling the parents that an order is in place that requires people entering the school to wear a mask but he cannot enforce it.

Once the parents confirm the deputy cannot stop them, a man tells the children to go inside. “They can go in, guys,” he says. “Go on in, guys. They can’t enforce it.”

