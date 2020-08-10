Parents not ready to head back to Disney, other theme parks, poll finds

Disney annual passholders get a peek at the coronavirus-inspired changes inside the Magic Kingdom Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. (Gabrielle Russon/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Theme parks in Central Florida have reopened, but a new poll finds that most parents are still not ready to head back to the attractions with their kids.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter found that 78% of U.S. parents say it’s too soon to return to any theme park this summer.

The survey polled 2,200 Americans between July 29 and Aug. 2 about how safe they feel returning to amusement parks and other leisure activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer 2021 looks more promising for the theme park industry, with more than twice as many (47%) saying they’d consider going to an amusement park then.

When asked specifically about Walt Disney World in Central Florida, 26% of parents say they’re willing to consider going this summer.

Disney said the coronavirus cost the company $1.4 billion in revenue losses in its second quarter, with its Parks, Experiences and Products segment contributing to $1 billion of that loss.

Other Central Florida theme parks are also facing a similar challenge.

