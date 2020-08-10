Parents not ready to head back to Disney, other theme parks, poll finds

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Theme parks in Central Florida have reopened, but a new poll finds that most parents are still not ready to head back to the attractions with their kids.
A poll conducted by Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter found that 78% of U.S. parents say it’s too soon to return to any theme park this summer.
The survey polled 2,200 Americans between July 29 and Aug. 2 about how safe they feel returning to amusement parks and other leisure activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summer 2021 looks more promising for the theme park industry, with more than twice as many (47%) saying they’d consider going to an amusement park then.
When asked specifically about Walt Disney World in Central Florida, 26% of parents say they’re willing to consider going this summer.
Disney said the coronavirus cost the company $1.4 billion in revenue losses in its second quarter, with its Parks, Experiences and Products segment contributing to $1 billion of that loss.
Other Central Florida theme parks are also facing a similar challenge.
