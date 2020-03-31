Parents create at-home Disney vacation for kids

OKLAHOMA (WESH) — Check out this virtual Disney vacation two parents put together for their kids.
This family is getting creative when it comes to having fun at home.
Mom and Dad created a virtual Disney trip for their three children, including a virtual ride on Splash Mountain, face painting and even a character breakfast!
Check out the video above.
