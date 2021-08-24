Parents call for mask mandate in Pinellas County schools

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of parents will hold a rally in Pinellas County to call for a mask mandate and more timely reporting of coronavirus cases in classrooms.

It’s the second time the coalition of parents and health leaders have spoken out about their concerns this week.

“As a physician on the front lines of this pandemic, it’s exhausting to see. The course this pandemic has taken and how our collective response has been inadequate to keep our community safe,” said Dr. Mona Mangat a physician and mother.

The group says it’s a matter of public health since many kids are too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The school board is asking us to send our children back in the schools in a COVID soup, with inadequate precautions,” said. Chrissy Krampert.

They’re calling for a 60-day mask mandate for students and staff and more transparent reporting of COVID-19 cases in the district.

There are also parents speaking out against a mask requirement.

“I’m not opposed to masks. I’m opposed to somebody saying what a parent can and can’t deal with the kids in order to send them to public school that’s funded by their tax dollars,” Sweet Gonzalez told 8 On Your Side.

Parents on both side of the issue will rally outside the Pinellas County school headquarters in Largo, Tuesday morning ahead of the scheduled school board meeting.

The 2-month mask mandate requested by the coalition is not on the meeting’s agenda, but parents are expecting the issue to come up during public comment.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.