Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Panera Bread selling groceries during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Panera Bread has launched a new service where customers can purchase grocery items that have been more difficult to get as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Panera grocery starts Friday and allows people to be able to order items like milk, bread and fresh produce through the Panera app or online. 

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the U.S. and Americans are advised to stay in their homes as much as they can so making essential trips to the grocery store have become more difficult.

According to a news release sent to 22News, customers can order groceries through Panera by using their website, app, or finding Panera Grocery items on the GrubHub app. The following items are available for order:

  • Freshly baked breads and bagels including: Classic white loaf, whole grain pan loaf, French baguette
  • Bagel packs
  • Milk and dairy such as, skim milk & 2% milk gallons (at participating cafes), Greek Yogurt, yogurt tubes, plain cream cheese
  • Fresh Produce: Apples, avocados, blueberries, red grapes, vine ripe tomatoes

“From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help,” Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO said. “With this new service we can help deliver good food and fresh ingredients from our pantry to yours, helping provide better access to essential items that are increasingly harder to come by.”

Panera Bread has also implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of their staff and the public.

  • “To-Go” model in all company cafes
  • New “Drive-Up” contactless curbside service
  • Contactless Delivery—your meal left at your front door, front desk or location of choice
  • Mindful Packaging: all to-go orders sealed for added protection
  • Enhanced, rigorous cleaning & sanitization procedures in bakery-cafes

