Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies

TAMPA (WFLA) – A South Tampa restaurant owner got a shock when he checked his insurance policy and found a clause that’s keeping him from getting some much-needed financial help.

A lot of small businesses are finding insurance companies they pay to help them in times of crisis aren’t required to help during a pandemic.

It’s a popular spot; Zudar’s in South Tampa. As the world shuts down to stop the spread of COVID-19 the restaurant is doing everything they can to stay open.

“It’s been difficult, and whether you’re operating at full capacity or not you still have regular payments that have to be made on equipment, insurance, things like that,” said Eric Weinstein, owner of Zudar’s.

Weinstein has business interruption insurance which covers the loss of income in a disaster.

“Business owners maintain insurance. It’s one of those things that you absolutely, positively have to have and yet it always seems like when you need it, it’s never there,” said Weinstein.

Having just renewed his policy in February Weinstein found a pandemic clause in his policy, making him think the insurance carrier may have known something was coming.

“A year ago was that clause in there as well,” asked 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

“I don’t believe so,” answered Weinstein.

“It’s going to be a big game changer for everything,” said Grant Connor Mehlich with GCM Insurance and Risk Management.

Insurance brokers are getting a lot of calls from clients wondering if there’s any help they can get.

Mehlich suggests still submitting claims despite pandemic clauses in case insurance carriers and the government can work out something in the near future.

A future that is sure to change.

“I would almost look at it like the ’04, ’05, ’06 hurricane seasons we had in Florida where all the carriers really changed everything for their policies. I’d almost say this is going to eclipse that,” said Mehlich.

8 On Your Side also contacted the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. They sent this information to be shared with small business owners.

“Business interruption insurance policies can vary greatly and policyholders are encouraged to review their policy closely and maintain close communication with their agent or insurer regarding their coverage. If a consumer or business believes that an insurer is not acting in good faith with regards to their policy, they are encouraged to reach out and report it. The DFS Consumer Hotline and other important information on reporting can be found here.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has taken significant action in response to COVID-19, including actions which positively impact small businesses.

OIR has directed insurers through Informational Memorandum OIR-20-04M to be flexible with premium payments in order to avoid a lapse in coverage. This includes relaxing due dates, extending grace periods, waiving late fees and penalties, and allowing payment plans. Insurers are encouraged to only consider cancellation of policies if all possible efforts to work with consumers to continue coverage have been exhausted. Multiple auto insurance companies have reached out to OIR providing information that they will temporarily provide premium credits back to policyholders during this time. OIR will continue to work with insurers to implement these premium credits to provide immediate benefit to Floridians.



OIR understands many insureds may be temporarily utilizing their personal automobile for purposes that might otherwise be considered commercial use. Through OIR-20-04M, OIR has encouraged insurers to consider allowing such use during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Should a small business have a claim, OIR has strongly encouraged insurance companies, agents, consumers, and employers to explore virtual options for underwriting and adjusting claims in lieu of in-person property inspections and for premium audits of employers’ records to maintain social distancing and follow recommended safety measures.

In response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Orders 20-51 and 20-52, and Chief Financial Officer Patronis’ Directive 2020-05, OIR issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-05M to all insurers and entities authorized to write workers’ compensation insurance. First responders, health care workers, and others that contract COVID-19 due to work-related exposure would be eligible for workers’ compensation benefits under Florida law. OIR expects workers’ compensation insurers to comply with all of the provisions of Florida’s Workers’ Compensation Law and will take appropriate action in the event of non-compliance.

OIR is committed to helping consumers during this time and will continue to work closely with Gov. DeSantis, CFO Patronis, and the Florida Cabinet on its response to COVID-19.”

