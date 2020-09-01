Palmetto High School COVID-19 case sends 100 people home following positive test

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Classrooms full of students were sent home from Palmetto High School after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Manatee County School Board member Dr. Scott Hopes tells News Channel 8 that the teacher tested positive for COVID-19 before the school year started and that teacher had lunch with a second teacher.

According to the school board member, neither teacher followed social distancing guidelines.

Hopes says that the second teacher teaches six classes and all of those classes were all sent home as precautions.

The school has now issued new social distance mandates including seating charts to prevent this from happening again in the future.

