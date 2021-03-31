Palm Harbor COVID-19 vaccine site closes leaving residents with questions about 2nd dose appointments

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Many residents in Pinellas County are left with confusion and questions after the state-run vaccine site in Palm Harbor closed over the weekend. The main question: where do we go to get our second dose?

“From the time Saturday rolled in and probably up until today, text messages from people who know me in the community, the phones at The Centre have been off the hook ringing about where they need to go,” Director for Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation Erica Lynford said.

Milo O’Connor is one of the thousands who were vaccinated at The Centre in Palm Harbor. His second dose appointment is scheduled for next week.

“You’re excited, you are looking forward to the things that you may be able to do soon and then there is this uncertainty about it,” O’Connor said.

8 On Your Side reached out to CDR Maguire to find out where people need to go for their second dose appointment.

CDR Maguire said the state-run site in Palm Harbor was relocated “due to increased demand, and to get more residents vaccinated as quickly as possible.” The site has been relocated to Suncoast YMCA, located at 950 S. Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756.

However the Clearwater YMCA clarified on their Facebook page, that the drive-thru vaccine site is located on the property next door to the YMCA.

O’Connor tells 8 On Your Side he called CDR Maguire to find out and said he was told the same information.

“They are going to completely honor my appointment I have. I just have to go to this new location, the Clearwater Suncoast YMCA,” added O’Connor.

CDR Maguire tells 8 On Your Side the Clearwater site is where those who were vaccinated at The Centre in Palm Harbor will go for their second dose appointment and everyone has been notified with the details both by email and text messages.