Over 50,000 Pinellas students head back to class for in-person learning

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 50,000 students in Pinellas County will return to class for in-person learning on Monday, and can expect a number of changes, including new safety guidelines to protect students from COVID-19.

School officials said they will be spraying and disinfecting seats, desks and other areas in and outside of the classroom. High-traffic areas such as lockers and cafeterias will be wiped down.

The district has provided teachers at Largo IB World School with pandemic kits, which include gloves, reusable masks, botanical disinfectant spray, and other materials. Students must sit six feet apart and the instructor will be in a teaching zone that is eight feet away from the nearest student.

“I’m actually one of those people who was ready to come back about a month ago. I can’t sit home so I’m more than excited to be back on campus. I’m more than excited to see kids in front of me and work with our students again, and try to get back to some sort normalcy,” said Michael Smith, a teacher at Largo Middle IB.

School officials say students will be picked up by buses that are thoroughly sanitized. The driver will wear a mask at all times. Children must also wear masks, and the bus driver will remind them to do so at every stop.

Students will board from back to front and get off the bus the other way. Siblings can sit together in a seat. After each run, drivers will spray and sanitize the bus, wiping down handles and other high-touch areas.

Other students will start classes online.

Virtual presents its own learning curve for students, parents, and teachers. Several teachers say they feel good about it and believe it will be better due to the crash course got in March when schools shut down.

“Every single person I think in Pinellas County Schools has a little bit of worry in the back of their heads. Things are different. We’re in a pandemic, but I also think that with that being said, the building administrators have made a fabulous job making sure that we’re safe when we come onto campus,” said Smith.

LATEST STORIES: