Over 500 sailors from USS Roosevelt test positive

(CNN) – At least 550 sailors from the USS Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus. Almost all of them have now been assessed.

Nearly 3,700 of the ship’s crew have been moved to shore.

One sailor from the USS Roosevelt who had tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to an intensive care unit in Guam after being found unresponsive.

The Roosevelt is the source of recent controversies. Its captain was dismissed after sounding the alarm about the COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

Then, the Navy secretary resigned after appearing to mishandle the aftermath.

