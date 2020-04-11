Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Over 400K have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images for WFLA.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, over 400,000 people have recovered worldwide from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

The university’s Coronavirus Resource Center says 401,323 people have recovered across the world, 30,580 within the United States.

Currently, China has the most recovered patients with 77,877 recoveries.

The number of deaths worldwide is 108,167 and the total number of positive cases is 1,765,030, as of Saturday evening.

For a larger breakdown on the number of recoveries worldwide, click here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT"

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"

Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings"

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"

Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks"

a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount"

Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs"

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss