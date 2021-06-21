Over 300 cases of heart issue after Covid vaccination reported in young people, CDC says

Coronavirus

by: Erika Edwards

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del., to announce President-elect Joe Biden’s health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NBC News) — More than 300 cases of heart inflammation after Covid-19 vaccinations have been reported in young people, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday.

“The case are rare,” she said. “Over 20 million adolescents and young adults [have been] vaccinated in the United States.”

Still, the cases of either myocarditis or pericarditis, which involve inflammation of the heart or the surrounding tissue, are higher than what would be expected for this age group.

The CDC’s independent advisory group, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will meet next week to review the cases.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss