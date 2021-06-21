Over 300 cases of heart issue after Covid vaccination reported in young people, CDC says

In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del., to announce President-elect Joe Biden’s health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NBC News) — More than 300 cases of heart inflammation after Covid-19 vaccinations have been reported in young people, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday.

“The case are rare,” she said. “Over 20 million adolescents and young adults [have been] vaccinated in the United States.”

Still, the cases of either myocarditis or pericarditis, which involve inflammation of the heart or the surrounding tissue, are higher than what would be expected for this age group.

The CDC’s independent advisory group, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will meet next week to review the cases.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.