Over 2,000 cases of coronavirus reported in Florida last two days

TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 2,100 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Florida since Thursday, according to the Florida Dept. of Health.

Florida recorded 927 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 55,424. More than 10,100 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,447 — up 34 since Friday and 83 since Thursday.

As of Saturday morning, the world has seen over 5.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 365,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.7 million cases and over 102,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,070

Deaths: 81

Hospitalizations: 418

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,212

Deaths: 82

Hospitalizations: 388

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 612

Deaths: 77

Hospitalizations: 165

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,030

Deaths: 97

Hospitalizations: 212

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 371

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 76

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 994

Deaths: 55

Hospitalizations: 312

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 109

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 125

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 37

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 121

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 91

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

