Over 2,000 cases of coronavirus reported in Florida last two days

TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 2,100 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Florida since Thursday, according to the Florida Dept. of Health.
Florida recorded 927 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 55,424. More than 10,100 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,447 — up 34 since Friday and 83 since Thursday.
As of Saturday morning, the world has seen over 5.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 365,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.7 million cases and over 102,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,070
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 418
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,212
Deaths: 82
Hospitalizations: 388
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 612
Deaths: 77
Hospitalizations: 165
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,030
Deaths: 97
Hospitalizations: 212
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 371
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 76
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 994
Deaths: 55
Hospitalizations: 312
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 109
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 125
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 37
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 121
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 91
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
