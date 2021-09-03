Oscar De La Hoya announces he has COVID-19, won’t participate in upcoming fight

13 Sep 1997: Oscar De La Hoya celebrates after defeating Hector Camacho at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

TAMPA (WFLA) – Oscar De La Hoya announced Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

The 48-year-old professional boxer was hospitalized as he spoke in a video posted to Twitter.

“What are the chances of me getting COVID? I’ve been taking care of myself and this really really kicked my a–,” the Hall of Fame boxer said.

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

De La Hoya said he will not be participating in what had been dubbed his comeback fight, against UFC champion Vitor Belfort, which was scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Staples Center.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support,” he said on Twitter.

According to ESPN, Evander Holyfield is stepping in to fight Belfort. If the California commission won’t approve Holyfield fight could move to another state