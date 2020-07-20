Orlando selected to host clinical trial for possible COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Orlando has been selected as a site for a clinical trial of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial will take place at the Orlando Immunology Center according to OIC it is one of 33 other sites in the country selected for participants study enrollment starting this summer, along with research sites in other countries.

It will also be the only clinical trial site in Florida.

This study aims to evaluate 30,000 people at high risk for COVID infection, including healthcare workers, to demonstrate the vaccine efficacy in preventing COVID-19.

