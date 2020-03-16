Orangetheory Fitness temporarily closing studios due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Workout sensation Orangetheory Fitness announced on Monday it will be temporarily closing all corporate-owned studios amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures will go into affect Tuesday.

“Orangetheory Fitness is also asking its franchisees to speak with their advisors to make a decision regarding their studios that considers the best interest of members, employees, their communities and the brand. The brand will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates if this timeline changes,” the company said in a statement on their website.

Orangetheory Fitness will still pay employees throughout the closure.

The company said its goal is to reopen March 31.

Membership dues will be suspended until studios are reopened. At home workouts for members will be provided by the company.