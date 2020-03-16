Live Now
Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Orangetheory Fitness temporarily closing studios due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Workout sensation Orangetheory Fitness announced on Monday it will be temporarily closing all corporate-owned studios amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures will go into affect Tuesday.

“Orangetheory Fitness is also asking its franchisees to speak with their advisors to make a decision regarding their studios that considers the best interest of members, employees, their communities and the brand.  The brand will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates if this timeline changes,” the company said in a statement on their website.

Orangetheory Fitness will still pay employees throughout the closure.

The company said its goal is to reopen March 31.

Membership dues will be suspended until studios are reopened. At home workouts for members will be provided by the company.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"

Metropolitan Ministries CV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries CV"

Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?"

Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15"

New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people

Thumbnail for the video titled "New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss