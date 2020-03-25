Orange County mayor issues stay-at-home order

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Tuesday ordered all county residents to shelter in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Demings said the order takes effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and will remain in place for two weeks, until April 9 at 11 p.m. He said the order could be extended if needed.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, state health officials had announced 52 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.

The order excludes any essential business or entity providing essential services such as health care, food service, law enforcement and similar critical services, according to a news release.

Officials said people can still go out and get essentials like groceries and medicine. They can also still pickup things like takeout.

Officials do not want people visiting their families unless it is an emergency situation.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said law enforcement does not want to arrest anyone for violating the order and will be issuing warnings, but added that violators could be penalized by fine or arrest.

For those who are feeling anxious, Aspire Health Partners offers a line to help residents with mental health concerns related to COVID-19. Residents can call the helpline at 407-875-3700.

Miami Beach and two other Miami-Dade County municipalities along with Gainesville and Alachua County issued stay-at-home orders on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s not ready to issue statewide stay-at-home mandate. Testing remains limited and has yet to show any cases of the virus in a third of Florida counties.